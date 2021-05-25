MRS. HESTER

FLEMINGSBURG — Bonnie Jo Barker-Hester, 73, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home. She was the wife of Roger Allen Hester.

Born in Fleming County on March 2, 1948, she was a daughter of the late James H. Barker and the late Loval Cox Barker.

For 40 years from 1974 to 2014, Bonnie was the secretary for the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church where she was also a longtime member. She was secretary-treasurer of United Methodist Women for many years, secretary of the church’s Administrative Council for many years, and she was a founding member of the Seekers Sunday School Class. She loved God, her family, and her country.

In addition to her husband Roger, she is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Harmon and Rita (Terry) Carpenter and her brother, Bill Barker, all of Fleming County, and her brother, Jon (Pam) Barker of Clarskville Tenn. Her extended family includes her step-daughter, Jennifer (Kenney) Gulley and their children, Benjamin, Abigail, and Claire; and her step-son, Brian (Jo Ann) Hester and their children, Skyler and Malachi. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, James and Loval, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Roger Barker, Bob Barker, Garry Barker and Carol Barker; her mother-in-law, Jean Hester; her father-in-law, Clayton Hester; her brother-in-law, James Harmon; and her nieces, Lisa Harmon and Karen Barker.

Bonnie will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery. A graveside service will be held there at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, with Bro. Gene Benton officiating.

Pallbearers include Greg Barker, Sam Money, Greg Bumgardner, J.R. Barker, Terry Carpenter, Brian Hester, Kenny Gulley, Ben Gulley, John Barker, Steve Butcher, and Bill Barker.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bonnie to the Cancer Care Club, P O Box 189, Flemingsburg Ky. 41041 and/or Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church, 117 West Main Street, Flemingsburg Ky. 41041.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Bonnie and her family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com