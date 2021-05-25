MRS. MCINTYRE

FLEMINGSBURG — Geneva Armstrong McIntyre, 92, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Fleming County Hospital.

She was born in Hillsboro on July 30, 1928, to the late Charles A. Armstrong and the late Lucy McKee Armstrong.

Geneva was retired from Fleming Mason Energy as a bookkeeper for 37 years. She was a longtime member of the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. She was Financial Secretary for 27 years and teacher in the children’s division for many years. She was Girl Scout Leader for Troop 292 and kept in touch with many of her girls. Upon retirement she and her late husband, Russell McIntyre enjoyed their Meadowview Farm on Elizaville Road, especially their Angus cattle.

She is survived by her three children, Jere (Carolyn) McIntyre of Erlanger, Donna Holbrook of Flemingsburg, and Larry (Debbie) McIntyre of Houston Texas; her seven grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) McIntyre, Amy (Jeremy) Lisner, Daniel (Angela) Lowe, Duane Lowe, Jared (Kaye) McIntyre, Alyssa McIntyre and Melanie McIntyre; her eight great-grandchildren, Jonah and Kyra Lisner, Ian, Amelia, Russell, and Lillian McIntyre, Owen Lowe, and Salena (Jacoby) Steele; and one great-great-grandchild, Jeriah Steele. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

In addition to her devoted husband of 61 years, Russell, Geneva was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ann Michelle McIntyre; and her siblings, Ozzell Selby, Lela Helphenstine, Douglas Armstrong, and William Armstrong.

Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Lambert and Rev. Ben Cain officiating.

Geneva will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Daniel Lowe, Duane Lowe, Jeremy Lisner, Andy McIntyre, Jared McIntyre, and Jacoby Steele. Honorary pallbearers include Ron Litton, Terry Carpenter, Steele Hinton, Willie Enzweiler, Tony Selby, Terry Hurst, and Jimmy Emmons.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service on Saturday at the church located at 117 West Main Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Geneva to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes (by mail: ATTN: Development Dept., 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville KY 40356 or online at: www.kyumh.org/donate ). You may also donate to the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church (117 West Main Street, Flemingsburg KY 41041)

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Geneva and her family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com