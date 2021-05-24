MAYSVILLE — Krista Marie Day, 37, of Maysville, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

Ms. Day was born in Georgetown, Ohio on Sept. 22, 1983.

She was a graduate of the Fleming County High School class of 2001. She was a member of the Color Guard team.

Ms. Day is survived by her mother Donna Case Day of Maysville; her boyfriend of 10 years, James “TJ” Brooks of Maysville; sister, Kayla Day of Maysville; brother, Brandon Day of Portsmouth, Ohio; step-father of 21 years, Mike Fulton; uncles Rodney (Dana) Case and Tony (Betsy) Case, both of Flemingsburg; aunt, Sheri (Matt) Fulton of Dover; her favorite niece, Trinity Day, who was very special to Krista and was her rock; niece, Ka’lee Taylor; nephew, TyRon Day; and cousins, Cara Spencer, Andrew Fryman, Laura Fryman, Anthony Case, Christopher Case, Brandon Case, Chad (Shae) Mckay, Sumera Fultz.

Ms. Day was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Day; grandparents, Randy and Linda Case; grandparents, Woodrow and Betty Day; and uncle, Michael Case.

Services for Krista Marie Day will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 with Pastor Aaron Crumbie officiating.

Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. Pallbearers will be Aaron Cord, Brent Slater, Hunter Baker, Anthony Case, Chase Hiles, Chad Mckay, Terrell Campbell and Tyrus Humphrey.

A public walkthrough visitation will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 11:30 a.m, until the hour of the service. Face mask and social distancing must be observed by all in attendance.

Memorials can be made to her family.

