MR. DORSEY

FLEMINGSBURG — William Alban “Bill” Dorsey, 84, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Fleming County on Jan. 10, 1937, he was the son of the late Alban Dorsey and the late Lydia Weaver Clark.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After 30 plus years of service as a machinist he retired from Browning/Emerson. He served 12 years on the Fleming County Board of Education. He was a Kentucky Colonel. A member of the Ham Radio Club, his call sign was KF4JMV. He was an elder and member of the New Life Church of Christ. He was very involved in Church Bible Bowl. He was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds and UK basketball. He enjoyed going to the Dairy Queen and getting to visit with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Browning Dorsey; his three children, Darlene Sue Porter and husband, Melvin of Lexington, Kathy Lee Wright and husband, Anthony of Lexington and Jennifer Gayle Hedges and husband, Randy of Flemingsburg; his seven grandchildren, Zachary Thomas (Amilia) Porter, Lucy Porter, Abigail Wright, Donald Wright, Brittany (Jason) Rexroat, Allison Hedges and Tyler Hedges; and his three great-grandchildren, Henry Porter, Vera Rexroat and Ada Rexroat.

In addition to his parents Alban and Lydia, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bob Dorsey, Ronnie Clark, Dallas Lee Clark and Richard Clark; and a stepbrother, Carl Rice.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the New Life Church of Christ with Bro. Darren Fizer officiating.

Bill will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the W.N. Fant American Legion Post 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834. Pallbearers include Melvin Porter, Zachary Porter, Anthony Wright, Donald Wright, Randy Hedges and Tyler Hedges.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the church located at 374 Helena Road, Flemingsburg KY 41041.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Bill to the Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville KY 41056).

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Bill’s arrangements.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.