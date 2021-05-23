MAYSVILLE — Mildred Hale Newsome, 88, died May 22, 2021, surrounded by her family at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

She was born June 5, 1932, in Barboursville, W. Va. to the late Roy David Hale and Sarah Adeline Hale.

Mrs. Newsome, known affectionately as “Millie” or “Mid” to many, was the valedictorian of her high school graduating class and a familiar and friendly face at the local Kentucky Farm Bureau office for many years prior to her retirement in 2009. Millie spent 68 joyful years married to the late Russell Newsome prior to his passing in 2019. Together Millie and Russ leave behind a lasting legacy of unconditional love and kindness.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Cooper of Dover, Jeff (Connie) Newsome of Stanton, Sandy (Greg) Ward of Lexington and Sheila (Keith) Mineer of Maysville. Mrs. Newsome is also survived by her grandchildren, Shelley (Ronnie) Quillen of Dover, Andrew (Kara) Cooper of Dover, Amanda Cooper of Minneapolis and Tyler McDaniel of Maysville; great-grandchildren Hannah, Andrew and Sarah; and bonus great-grandchildren Austin, Bailey, Quentin, Trenton, Aspen, Lincoln and Oaklynn.

Along with her parents and adoring husband, Mrs. Newsome was preceded in death by her brother, Charles David Hale; sister, Ida Dyer, brother-in-law, John Dyer; and son-in-law, Kenneth Wayne Cooper among other cherished relatives and friends.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.