MR. SCHEEK

AUGUSTA — George E. Scheek, 85, died Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Dover.

He was born in Bracken County on Nov. 12, 1935, to the late Henry and Gertrude Winters Scheek.

He is survived by his niece Wanda Bell and nephew Eddie Scheek, and special family Darrin and Heather Blevins and family, Cindy, Emily and Kyle.

He is also survived by his many friends at Maysville Roller Rink and family and friends in the farm community.

Service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Augsuta.

Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope.

