MAYSVILLE – Rosa Lee Brewer, 72, of Maysville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence.
Ms. Brewer formerly owned and operated The Kitchen Restaurant in Maysville.
She was born in Aberdeen, Ohio on Oct. 10, 1948, the daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy Kidder Brewer.
She is survived by her three children, Loura Ann Caffey of Woodbury, Tenn., Richard Stanley Kilgore and Brian Douglas Doyle (Ariel) both of Lewisburg, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Ronnie Caffey, Raine Caffey, Kayla Salyers, Allen Kilgore, Blake Kilgore, Bentley Kilgore, Ricky Contreras, Alize Henry, Karter Doyle, Khloe Doyle and Savanna Doyle; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Harry Joe Brewer and Larry Brewer (Dottie) both of Maysville.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Coralynn Kilgore; her brother, Norman Brewer Jr.; and her infant sister, Elizabeth Brewer.
A memorial service will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at noon, Saturday, May 22, 2021, with burial to follow in the Charter Oak Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Mason County Animal Shelter, 303 River Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.