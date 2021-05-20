MS. BREWER

BAINBRIDGE, Wa. — Mary Belle Harris Moyer passed away on May 7, 2021, with family holding her hand.

Mary was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Seymour, Texas to Pattie and Charley Harris growing up on a cotton farm as one of eight children.

At age nine, her mother Pattie died of tuberculosis and Mary became the caregiver of her younger sister, Patsy Parkhill of Pinehurst, N.C., aged two at the time whom she adored and giggled with throughout her life.

Mary is also survived by her beloved brother, Tad Harris of Prescott Valley, Ariz. who teased Mary and Patsy, always telling each within earshot of the other that they were secretly his favorite.

Mary graduated Seymour Highschool in 1942 and went on to attend Pasadena City College in Pasadena, Calif.

Mary wed her love Kenneth Lloyd Moyer June 26, 1948, in Fort Worth, Texas. They had three children and two sons-in-law, Kay and Earl Buchmann of Monmouth Beach, N.J., Jeanne Moyer of Sunrise, Fla. and Patricia and Phil Intihar of Bainbridge Island. Mary was a fantastic Grandmother to Leigh Buchmann Tsang and Chi Tsang, Lauren Buchmann Clepper and Brent Clepper, Stanley Moyer Intihar, Harris Intihar and Evelyn Intihar and great-grandmother to Julia Tsang, Theo Tsang, Charlie Kenneth Clepper, Henry Clepper and Catherine Belle Clepper.

Lucy Wexler, her caregiver and joyful companion for seven plus years loved Mary, and Mary loved Lucy.

A life highlight was being a Golden Girl and Ambassador at the Democratic National Convention in California for John F. Kennedy in June 1960.

After living in several states and Mexico City, Mexico, Mary and Ken Moyer moved to Manchester, Ohio in 1972. They purchased an old truck stop along the Ohio River on US 52 and transformed it into Moyer’s Vineyard, Winery and Restaurant.

It became a destination for fine wines, great food and live music nestled in the vineyards while watching the river boats float down the scenic Ohio River. Mary and Ken loved their community and made lifelong friendships. Some of these best friends would one day band together to buy Moyer’s as Mary and Ken retired.

In 1979 Mary and Ken opened Moyer Texas Champagne Company in New Braunfels, Tx until selling to a French company in 1986. Ironically, as lifelong Democrats they had the honor of being asked to serve Moyer Texas Champagne at the Presidential Inauguration of George H.W. Bush in Washington D.C.

Mary valued her family, faith, community and Moyer’s Winery that she and Ken built from the ground up on hard work. She will always be remembered for her smile that lit up the room when she entered, her warm hospitality and contagious joy.