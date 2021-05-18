MAYSVILLE — Larry F. Chamblin, 79, of Maysville, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 14, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Chamblin was born in Mason County on April 9, 1942, son of the late Larue and June Beckett Chamblin.

Larry was a retired business owner in Tennessee and enjoyed guns, coins, cars and motorcycles and traveling. History reading and political affairs were interesting to him. He was a member of the Moose Lodge number 1124 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ruth Goodwin Chamblin; a son, Larry Chamblin Jr. of Maysville; and a daughter, Adara (T.J.) Archey of Fort Hood, Texas; a brother, Robert (Bob) Chamblin; two sisters, Joyce Brooks and Eileen Simpson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Hughes; and a brother, Ronnie Chamblin.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Rev. Tony Liess officiating.

Burial will follow in the Charleston Bottoms Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.

