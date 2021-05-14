MRS. WALDEN

MAYSVILLE – Lois Mathewson Bronson Walden, 92, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center.

Lois was widowed by her first husband, Wade H. Bronson Jr and later by her second husband, James Kelly Walden.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and graduated from the University of Kentucky and she retired from the Tug Valley Arts Council in Williamson, W.Va.

Lois was born in Vanceburg, on Nov. 24, 1928, the daughter of the late Otis and Grace Cooper Mathewson.

She is survived and was a wonderful aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and their families, which include Patti McDevitt of Maysville, and Woody Britt and Jim Britt of Vanceburg. Also surviving is her dear friend, Ann Athey of Williamson, W. Va.

Besides her first and second husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thelma Rouse, Margarite Megill, Dorothy Wood Britt, Jean McDevitt and Carolyn Owens.

Graveside services for Lois Walden will be held at the Lewis County Memory Gardens at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with Rev. James Fant officiating.

There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to the Bracken County Animal Shelter, 188 Hamilton Road, Brooksville, Ky. 41004.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com