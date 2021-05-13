MS. DOUGLAS

TOLLESBORO — Candy Lee Corns Douglas also known as the “Pink Lady”, age 71, of Maysville, formerly of Tollesboro, passed away Monday afternoon, May 10, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, due to complications from a pulmonary embolism.

She was born July 4, 1949, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Oscar and Anna Francais Holt Corns.

Candy was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker for much of her life. She later retired from K-Mart. Her favorite jobs through the years include being a personal life consultant and having a rescue for cats in her home. Candy loved to watch wrestling, going to concerts and entertaining guests at various holiday parties year round.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Corns, and one sister, Anna Corns.

Candy is survived by two daughters, Julie Gillespie of Tollesboro and Sarah Yonamine (Ronn) of Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Ray Corns of Versailles and Sammy Corns (Jenny) of South Point, Ohio; and one sister, Joneva Corns of Frankfort. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro with Rev. Sammy Corns officiating.

Burial will follow in the Burtonville Cemetery in Lewis County. Kelly Lippert, Bailey Lippert, Jamie Mefford, Brian Wills, Mike Hill and Jerry Blevins will serve as pallbearers.

Friends may visit from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57, Tollesboro, Kentucky 41189.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Candy’s memory to the Burtonville Cemetery through Citizens Deposit Bank in Tollesboro or Marty Wright.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.