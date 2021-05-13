MR. REYNOLDS

MAYSVILLE – Michael D. Reynolds, 68, of Maysville, passed away at his residence on May 11, 2021.

He was the widower of Lois Tackett Reynolds.

Michael was born in Olive Hill on June 4, 1952, the son of the late Alberta Reynolds Littleton and John Stone.

Michael was adopted and reared by his maternal grandparents, the late Charles and Nellie Reynolds.

Survivors include his fiancé, Hilda Blankenship of Maysville; his daughter, Stephanie Flickinger of Charlotte, N.C.; his stepson, Chris Webb of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Pam Snider and Jim Reynolds.

Besides his wife, parents and adopted parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Reynolds, Fred Reynolds, Woodie Reynolds, Eunice Hill and Alma Wells.

A memorial service for Michael Reynolds will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, with Rev. Adam Burton officiating.

Face mask and social distancing must be observed by all in attendance.

