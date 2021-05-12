MRS. JOHNSON

FLEMINGSBURG — Judy Carol Rice Johnson, 73, of Flemingsburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Fleming County Hospital.

She was the widow of Ronald C. “Ronnie” Johnson.

Born in Fleming County on Aug. 10, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Estel Rice and the late Edna Gulley Rice.

After 27 years of service, Judy retired from the State Highway Department. She went on to work for 13 years at the Ewing Handimart. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Being outdoors working on her yard and flowers was a source of great enjoyment for her.

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Hurst; her stepdaughter, Connie (Dwight) Allen; her grandchildren, Christian (Catherine) Hurst and Noah Hurst; four step grandchildren; several step great grandchildren; her sister, Sharon Rice; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her husband, Ronnie who passed away on June 11, 2014; and her parents, Estel and Edna, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Christa Johnson; her grandson, Alexander Hurst; her son-in-law, Ashley Hurst; and her siblings, Mike Rice, Beverly Rice and Patty Rice.

Services will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Grimes officiating.

Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.

Judy will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery. Pallbearers include Christian Hurst, Noah Hurst, Steve Howe, Marks Bays, Steve Buchanan and Marion Buchanan.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Judy to the Cancer Care Club (P O Box 89, Flemingsburg KY 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.