MRS. ROSENBAUM

BAYTOWN, Texas — Carmen Mejia Rosenbaum, 77, of Baytown, died peacefully on May 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home.

She was born to Tomas and Piedad Mejia, July 16, 1943, in Brownsville, Texas, where she lived until she married to her sweetheart, Efrain Rosenbaum. She attended Falcon High school, in Brownsville, Texas.

She worked for The Head Start Program for 30 plus years, Covestro and Wal-Mart. She always had a beautiful smile and never met a stranger, she enjoyed casinos, bingo, bargains, traveling cross country, cooking and making her famous tortillas and tasty hot sauces. She was a social butterfly; she had a love for family and friends, children, but especially babies, but most of all, her faith, and her church, Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Carmen was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Efrain Rosenbaum; Parents, Tomas and Piedad Mejia; her brothers, Tomas Jr., Manuel and Jesus Mejia, all of Brownsville; and her companion of 21 years, Robert H. Bullard.

She is survived by her sisters, Ninfa and Joe Ramirez and Antonia Mejia; her children and spouses, daughter, Shirley and Brian Moffitt of Corona Calif., Efrain Rosenbaum Jr. of Maysville and Jesse and Sandra Rosenbaum-Garza of Baytown; grandchildren include Brandon Kingcaid, Alyssa Johnson, Alexis Oviedo, Jessica and Donald McFarland and Marissa Garza; Nicholas and Whitney Rosenbaum, Miranda Rosenbaum, Levi and Melissa Rosenbaum and Alex and Ashley (fiancée) Rosenbaum, and their mother, Kristi Rosenbaum; great-grandchildren are Isabella and Harper Rosenbaum of Maysville and Jazzmen Williams and Ivyy McFarland of Baytown, TX.

The family will receive friends for visitation in Baytown on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas.

Brownsville visitation will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1200 Lincoln St., Brownsville, Texas with funeral mass to begin at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow in Buena Vista Memorial Park.