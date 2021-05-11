May 09, 2021
MAYSVILLE -– Evelyn Saunders Howard, 86, of Maysville, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her residence.
She was the widow of Billy Howard Sr.
Mrs. Howard was a member of the Lewisburg Baptist Church.
Evelyn was born in Fleming County, on Feb. 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Early and Lela Dailey Saunders.
She is survived by her six children, Richard (Mary) Howard, Donna Comberger , Billy F. (Betty) Howard Jr., Laura Howard, Steve (Kay) Howard and Terry Howard; grandchildren, Robert (Rachael) Howard, Scott Howard, Steven Comberger, Cassandra Comberger, William (Nikki) Howard, Justin Howard, Christina (Tony) Hearld, Robert Thomas (Randa) Hartley and Nicole Howard; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Ashlyn Jones, Brooklyn, Mia Marie Herald, Karleigh Bentley, Levi Hughes, Cambria Hartley, Gemma Hartley, Tabby Howard, James, Jordan and Tarin Holbrook, Hunter Barr and Dakota; her siblings, Hubert “Buff” Saunders and Francis (Ronnie) Poe.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tim Howard; and siblings, Demaree Saunders, Eldiva Crawford, Lena Routt and Anna Polly Gallagher.
Funeral services for Evelyn Saunders Howard will be held at the Lewisburg Baptist Church at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with Reverend Jonathan Groves officiating.
Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.
In compliance with the state mandate, masks and social distancing are required for those in attendance for all events.
Burial will be in the Green Acres Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bryce Jordon, Anthony Herald, Quinton Shepherd, William Howard and Rodger Highfield, Jr.
The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.
Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com