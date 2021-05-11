May 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE — Kenneth Dale Grigson, 63, of Morehead, passed away May 7, 2021, at St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead.

Mr. Grigson formerly worked for Browning’s-EPT and recently Medicab.

He was born in Maysville, the son of the late Clarence Richard Grigson and Ruth Mineer Grigson.

Survivors include his son, Mark Grigson (Alison Cochran) of Underwood, Ind.; siblings, Robert Grigson and Connie Mingee, both of Maysville and Pam Walker (Andy) of Nancy; close friends, Jerry and Hazel Egleston of Maysville and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Grigson, Jerry Grigson and Carolyn Darnell.

A memorial service will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, with burial to follow in the Maysville Cemetery.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes