MAYSVILLE — Kenneth Wayne Cooper, 68, died peacefully May 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.

He was born January 9, 1953, at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville to Mary Jane Cooper and the late Kenneth Paul Cooper.

Mr. Cooper was a union Millwright of Local 1090 and a retiree of East Kentucky Power Cooperative after decades of service. He never knew a reason to turn away from hard work, and knowing the satisfaction of a job well done is part of his enduring legacy. His passion for the Kentucky Wildcats was legendary, his laugh was infectious, his intricate stories could go on for days, and he was a force of nature. His personality loomed large to all who knew him throughout his life, whether as Wayne, KC, Kenny, the Turbine Man, Husband, Dad, or Grampy among many others. He was also a believer in Christ.

He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sharon Newsome Cooper, whom he married Aug. 19, 1972; children, Shelley (Ronnie) Quillen of Dover, Kenneth Andrew “Andy” (Kara) Cooper of Dover, and Amanda Cooper of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Hannah Applegate, Andrew Cooper and Sarah Quillen; and special bonus grandchildren Bailey, Quentin, Trenton, Aspen, Lincoln and Oaklynn. Mr. Cooper is also survived by his mother, Mary Jane Cooper, and stepfather, Bob Wolfe; mother-in-law, Millie Newsome; sisters Charlene Griffith, Sheila (Keith) Mineer, Sandy (Greg) Ward and Paula Cooper; brothers, Billy Cooper, Darre Cooper, Charles (Bonnie) Cooper and Jeff (Connie) Newsome; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Along with his father, Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his father-in-law and cherished friend, Russell Newsome; brother-in-law, Jonathon Griffith; sister, Diane Tucker; brother, Barry Cooper; special friend and mentor, Andy Rubenacher; and grand-dog, Delaney Bird.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to charity of choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com.