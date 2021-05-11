MRS. STRAUSBAUGH

MAYSVILLE — Helen Christine Strausbaugh was born on July 6, 1945 and died on Dec. 14, 2020.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Faith Assembly of God Church on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m.

All family and friends are invited to attend.

