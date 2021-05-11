MRS. STRAUSBAUGH

MOUNT OLIVET — Dean Ray Pugh, age 72, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Georgetown Community Hospital.

He was born on April 29, 1949, in Marietta, Ohio to the late Ray and Ruth Hughes Pugh.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ellen Pietrzak Pugh; two sons, Brian Dean (Toni) Pugh and Dennis Ray (Dorothy) Pugh; one brother, Dale (Virginia) Pugh; one sister, Delores Reitz; and three grandchildren, Samantha, Hailey and Aiden Pugh.

Dean proudly served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He later worked as an electrician at Bethlehem Steel, from where he retired. As an avid outdoor enthusiast, he spent much of his time horseback riding, riding motorcycles, hunting, and fishing. He cherished spending time with his beloved grandchildren and making memories with his family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at Dale Cemetery in Stockport, Ohio.

A visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Robertson County Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

