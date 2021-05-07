FLEMINGSBURG — Donald W. “Donnie” Hay, 70, of Elizaville, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after a long illness.

Born in Maysville on March 5, 1951, he was the son of the late Albert D. Hay and the late Jeanette E. Campbell Hay.

Donnie was a retired heavy equipment mechanic of 32 years for Dravo/Carmeuse Maysville Plant. He loved the outdoors whether it was mowing, fishing, or just looking at God’s beautiful creation. Donnie especially enjoyed gardening; the feel and smell of the soil, sowing the seeds, and reaping the harvest. He loved attending the Faith Assembly in Maysville and was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Fairview. Donnie loved working for the Lord, and has sown many seeds along the way.

He is survived by his wife, Libby Crawford Hay; his four children, Donnie Hay Jr. and wife, Missy, Michael Denton, Eric Hay and wife, Crystal, and Rachel Kitchen and husband, Travis; his eight grandchildren, Katie Hay, Ashlyn Denton, Bryce Denton, Austin Kitchen, Kaidance Kitchen, Jacob Hay, Caleb Hay and Benjamin Hay. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby Hay; his special brother-in-law, Buddy Reetz; his sisters, Alberta Powell and Nancy Jimison; along with many extended family members and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Albert and Jeanette, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Hay; and his special brother-in-law, Stanley Crawford.

Memorial service will begin at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Shoemaker and Bill Leet officiating.

Donnie will be laid to rest in Wedonia Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1 – 3 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Donnie to your church and/or the charity of your choosing.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com