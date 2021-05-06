MR. DARNELL

AUGUSTA — Raymond Darnell, 64, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Raymond was born on Oct. 21, 1957, in Marion, Ind., to his parents, the late Harvey and Betty (nee Riggs) Darnell.

He leaves behind one sister, Margaret Sexton (Darrell); three nephews, Jerry Carroll, Harvey Ray Carroll and Robert Sherman; and good friends, Claude Darnell, Ellen Darnell, Ronnie Darnell and Olivia Darnell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vance Darnell; and his sister, Ruth Ann Darnell.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Rosemont Cemetery in Dover.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.

