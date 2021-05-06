MR. DARNELL

FLEMINGSBURG — Hildreth Augusta “Hilda” Mattox Muse McKenzie, 96, of Flemingsburg, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.

Born in Fleming County on Nov. 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John Lee Mattox and the late Mamie Jones Mattox.

Hilda worked hard all her life. She lost her mother at age six and helped her grandmother, Jennie Mattox raise her sister Genevieve and Lily. She walked off Pea Ridge Mountain to attend school at Goddard.

She worked her way through high school working for two elderly ladies. A graduate of Fleming County High School and completing course work at Morehead State University, she taught for 10 years at the Big Run School, teaching all eight grades. She then helped her first husband Lincoln Muse farm and worked for Hinton Mills for 30 years.

She retired at age 75. She gave her life to Christ while she was in high school. She was chosen as the Beta Sigma Phi “Lady of the Year” for 2013 and was named a Kentucky Colonel at age 90. She served on the Soil Conservation Fox Valley Watershed board for 30 years as the treasurer. She was a member of the Fleming County Homemakers Club. She was a member of the Flemingsburg Baptist Church and the Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) secretary/treasurer for years and a member of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE).

She is survived by her son, Christopher (wife, Judy) Muse of Wallingford; her stepson, William “Bill (wife, Wendy) McKenzie of Danville; her stepdaughter, Joyce Phillips of Corbin; her grandson, Samuel Muse of Wallingford; her step-grandson, Matthew (wife, Lisa) Phillips of Corbin; her step-grandson, Nathan (wife, Erica) Phillips of Lexington; and her step-granddaughter, Laura Phillips (husband, Terry) Riley of Corbin. She is also survived by her sister, Lily Porter of Wallingford; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Mattox of Wallingford; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, John and Mamie, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lincoln Muse and Reuben McKenzie; her grandson, Jeremiah Lee Muse; her sisters, Genevieve Henson and Julia Mamie Mattox (infant); her brother, Danny Mattox; and her stepson-in-law, Charles G. Phillips.

Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Brown officiating.

Hilda will be laid to rest in Muse Family Cemetery. Pallbearers include Christopher Muse, Samuel Muse, Matthew Phillips, Nathan Phillips, Ray Hitch and Rick Cerna. Honorary pallbearers include Austin Williams.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Hilda to the Flemingsburg Baptist Church and/or Woman’s Missionary Union (1856 Elizaville Road, Flemingsburg, Ky 41041).

