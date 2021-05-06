MAYSVILLE — Carolyn Sue Strode Helton, 77, of Maysville, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center.

Mrs. Helton was the widow of Emory Dennis Helton who died May 2, 2000.

The couple married on Sept. 11, 1960.

Carolyn had worked numerous jobs in Maysville and was a homemaker and adored raising her family.

She was born in Fleming County on May 2, 1944, the daughter of the late Manuel True Strode and Dorothy Wallingford Strode.

She is survived by her three sons, Tracy Alan Helton (Frances), Emory Todd Helton (Jody) and Mark Wayne Helton; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and siblings, Norma England (Wes), Linda Curtis, Bob Strode (Kay), Don Strode, Betty Cooper (Sam), Becky Baggett, Beverly Byars, David Strode, Trudy Moore, Keith Strode and Karen Bingham.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary Helton; granddaughter, Ashley Helton Baker; her great-grandson, Aaron Toncray; and her sister, Juanita Poe.

Services for Carolyn Helton will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021.

A public walk-thru visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Burial will be in the Maysville Cemetery with the committal service at 2 p.m. Pallbearers will be Matt Helton, Christopher Wills, Nick Ritchie, Austin Helton, Mark Helton and Ryan Gifford.

Face mask and social distancing must be observed by all in attendance for all events.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

