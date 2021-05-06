MRS. DAVIS

May 6, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent

MAYSVILLE — Virginia “Jenny” Davis, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 4.

She was the widow of Frank Davis Jr. and a member of the Washington UMC.

She was born in Maysville to the late John and Bertha Gaskin Gilbert.

Survivors include her sons, Gary Davis (Cynthia) and Robin Davis (Lisa); grandchildren, Lauralee Schmidt (Erich), Gary Landon Davis, Emilee Davis and Kaitlyn Davis; great-grandchildren, Raegan Davis, Gary Landon Davis Jr., Twins, Maddie and Mylee Davis and Emma Schmidt and a half-sister, Sherry Gilbert.

Services at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Burial in the Washington Baptist Cemetery.

A public walk-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Face mask and social distancing required for all events.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

