MRS. WALLINGFORD

AUGUSTA — Joyce (Johnson) Wallingford, 74, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1946, to the late James and Rosey May (Fryman) Insko.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Reese Wallingford who she married Dec. 27, 1965.

She is survived by three daughters, Joy Wallingford of Brooksville, Kim Storms of Brooksville, and Chatty Wallingford of Virginia; six grandchildren, Jason Jett, Nicole Newsome, Colton Damaron, Zachary Wenz, William Wenz, and Madison Kiscaden; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Kenny Johnson of Maysville.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Augusta.

Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to AVA Center at Pikeville Medical Center.

