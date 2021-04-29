WATSON INFANT

GERMANTOWN — Madyson A. Watson, infant daughter of Zachary and Emily Smith Watson, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville.

She was born on Oct. 17, 2020 in Maysville.

She is survived by her siblings, Carter, Spencer, Johnathan, Gracie, Blazin and Kaylynn. She is also survived by her grandparents, Judy Watson, Harold Smith, and Aimee Ross; great-grandparents, Bertha and Garry Jones, Julie and John Armstrong, Jewel and Arnold Smith; and great-great-grandfather, Robert Enhardt.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John Watson; great-grandfather, Robert Mastin, and great-grandmother, Sara Watson.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

