WATSON INFANT

BROOKSVILLE — Maude Boggs Teegarden, 85, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1935, to the late Bruce and Lucy Ardella Meadows Boggs.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Maysville.

Mrs. Teegarden taught school for 33 years and was the librarian for St. Patrick Catholic School for three years. She worked for MSU supervising student teachers for nine years and three supervising interns. She was a member of several civic clubs. She was past president of Kentucky Retired Teachers Association for the state 2000-2001, president of Northern Kentucky Media Association 1987-1988, president of Kentucky School Media Association 1985; president of Bracken County Retired Teachers in 1995 and secretary of Bracken County Retired Teachers 2008-2010.

Mrs. Teegarden received the NKMA outstanding library award in 1998. She served KET for over 35 years as a board member and a friend. She was a Sunday School teacher for 25 years; served on church and Kentucky Methodist Conference Board. She served as chairman of the Western Mason Sanitation Board. She served as chairman of Ruggles Methodist Church Camp; held several leadership roles in the Kentucky Federation of Womens Club; was a chartered member of the Bracken County Chamber of Commerce; served on the Kentucky Governor’s Council for School Libraries; and received numerous outstanding awards.

She received outstanding school librarian 1988; recognized for outstanding community service from Maysville Rotary Club 2006 and the Bracken County Chamber of Commerce for outstanding service; a Kentucky Colonel. She served at Mayor of Germantown two terms and as a Germantown Council member as a volunteer. She received KET District Awareness award from KET. She was a member of Phi Kappa Delta.

Mrs. Teegarden is survived by her husband, Hal Teegarden Sr., whom she married Sept. 21, 1957. She is also survived her son, Hal (Lisa) Teegarden Jr of Laurinburg, N.C.; three grandchildren, Leslie Wilson, Jared (Jen) Teegarden and Haley Renae (Jake McMullen); and one sister, Ruth Boggs Shannon of California.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harvey Boggs, Johnny Boggs, and Charles Boggs; and three sisters, Opal B. Jett, Jeanie McGee and Beryl Griffith.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Maysville.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be given to Kentucky Educational Television, Ruggles Camp, Trinity United Methodist Church in Maysville, or Hospice of Hope.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerfh.com.

Moore and Parker Funeral Home is serving the family.