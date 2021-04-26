MRS. FLORA

FLEMINGSBURG — Linda Carol Carpenter Flora, 72, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead from complications of COVID-19.

Born in Fleming County on Dec. 6, 1948, she was the daughter of the late John Hart Carpenter and the late Sadie Thomas Florence Carpenter.

Linda worked as a farmer with her late husband of 41 years, John Paul Flora. For 28 years she worked for Vickers Welco as a motor winder. She loved and enjoyed her family and loved a good barn dance. Her passion to cook and feed people left anyone leaving her house with a full stomach.

Linda is survived by her children, Greg Scott Flora (Chasity Gulley) and John Ashley Flora; her grandchildren, Bradley Scott Flora and Emmitt “Boo” Reeder; and her great-grandchild, Raegan Duncan. Linda is also survived by several special children she called her grandkids along with several extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, John Paul, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Wayne Carpenter, Imogene Ball, and Ethelene Story. She was also preceded by a special friend, Aubrey Harney.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Hamm officiating.

Linda will be laid to rest in Longview Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com