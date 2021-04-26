AUGUSTA — Michael David Linville, 52, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

Michael was born on Sept. 6, 1968 in Maysville to his parents, the late Charles A. and Martha L. (nee Hafer) Linville.

He most recently worked as a mail transport driver but many knew him as a fixture at Augusta High School basketball games, where he spent many years as the clock keeper. He was also previously employed by the school system as a custodian.

He leaves behind three sons, Jordan Linville (Jessica Carr), Bryan Linville (Bethany Blevins), and Dale Linville; three brothers, Chuck Linville (Julie), Rick Linville and Chris Linville; and his sister, Sharon Browning (Erik). Survivors also include two grandchildren, Carter Carr and Dustin Linville; and his aunt and uncle, Kerry and Beverly Hafer; his aunt, Sherry McConnell; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Michael will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta.

Interment will follow in the Sharon Cemetery in Bracken County.

A walk-through visitation will also be on Monday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,at the funeral home.

All who plan to attend the services are asked to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing per COVID-19 safety protocols.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to Bracken County Cancer Support, P.O. Box 417, Brooksville, Ky. 41004 or to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com