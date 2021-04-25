MRS. DONOVAN

MAYSVILLE — Linda Donovan, 79, of Maysville, died Thursday, April 22, 2021.

She was born April 9, 1942, in Bourbon County to the late Raymond Dailey Sr. and Alleen Franklin Dailey.

Linda was the wife of Robert M. Donovan. They were married in Cynthiana on June 16, 1963. Together they raised two daughters, Stephanie Donovan and Mary Beth Donovan. She enjoyed her role as a pastor’s wife, singing in the church choir, and participating in mission work through the Woman’s Missionary Union. Most of all, she loved teaching the children in Sunday School, discipleship classes and Vacation Bible School. Together they served in the ministry at First Baptist Church, Olive Hill for 14 years, Central Baptist Church, Maysville for 16 years, and for the last ten years Locust Grove Baptist Church in Nicholas County.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters, all of which reside in Maysville; by two sisters, Lois Duncan of Georgia and Faye Gay of Lexington and beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Raymond Dailey Jr.; and a brother, (Billy); and sister, (Evelyn) who both died in infancy.

A walk thru visitation will be held at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville on Monday, April 26 from 5-8 p.m.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 27 at noon at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

Face mask and social distancing will be required for all in attendance for both events.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, Olive Hill; Central Baptist Church, Maysville (building fund) and Locust Grove Baptist Church (Nicholas County).

