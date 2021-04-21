MS. DEFIORE

April 13, 2021
FLEMINGSBURG — Dewey Douglas “Dougie” Bowling, 69, of Ewing, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.
Born in Montgomery County on March 10, 1952, he was the son of the late Alex Bowling and the late Naomi Moore Bowling.
A lifelong farmer, Dougie also worked for Hobarts for a year, Shannon and Hurd Construction for 22 years, Central Rock in Lexington for four years, and most recently as an Amish school bus driver.
For a four year term he served as a Fleming County magistrate. A proud member of the Thousand Point Club for the Fleming County High School basketball team he was an intramural coach for a travelling basketball team.
He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and loved going to horse shows. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends whether it was eating, camping, or boating. He was known to consistently (yet affectionately) aggravate others.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane Doyle Bowling; his children, Chad (wife Michele) Bowling, Erica (husband Brian) Sapp and Brent (wife Brooke) Sparks; his grandchildren, Kennedy, Emily, Kooper, Avah and Ryder. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Minnie Doyle; his sisters-in-law, Carla White and Miriam (Randy) Ishmael; his nephews, Bryan (Amber) Ishmael, Ben (Kathy) Ishmael and Blake Ishmael; his great nieces and nephews, Brynlee, Tate, Karter, Kasen and Kashton Ishmael; his special relatives, Jerri Martin, Phyllis Stuart, Doug Moore, Janice and Kenneth Meyer and Robin and Caroline Meyer; along with several other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents Alex and Naomi, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Adrian Doyle; and his brother-in-law Tommy White.
Services will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Flemingsburg First United Methodist Church.
Service will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell
Dougie will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery. Pallbearers include Brian Sapp, Chad Bowling, Brent Sparks, Kenny Arnett, Marvin Lenacher, Kooper Perkins, Jarrod Fritz, and David “Beatle” Ramey. Honorary pallbearers include Richard Meade, Ivan Yoder, Bill Sauer, Jodey Ramey and Jack Anderson.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, at the church located at 117 West Main Street in Flemingsburg.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory Dougie to the Shriners Hospital for Children (110 Conn Terrace, Lexington KY 40508).
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.