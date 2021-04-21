MS. DEFIORE

GERMANTOWN — Leslie Irene Holland DeFiore, 74, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Germantown.

She was born in Lewis County on March 6, 1947, to the late Leslie W. Holland and Rose Mary Tucker Hughes.

She was a United States Marine Veteran, attended Germantown United Methodist Church and was a retired manager of over 27 years at K-Mart in Maysville.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Gary) Grimm and Perry DeFiore. She is also survived by her siblings, Mitch Hughes, Donna (Rick) Pollitt, Brenda McDowell, Bessie (Tyron) Berry and Tammy Gannon; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2020, at May’s Lick Lighthouse Church at 2 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to a VFW Post of choice.

