MAYSVILLE — Linda Karen Rice, 71, former resident of Walton Pike, Dover died April 17, 2021, at her residence in Glenarden, Md.

Ms. Rice was born on August 5, 1949 at home in Bracken County, KY., daughter of the late Robert Emmitt and Anna Johnson Rice. She was a lifetime member of Broadway Christian Church in Germantown.

She was a graduate of Mason County High School, class of 1967.

Prior to joining the U.S. Army in 1968, she was employed at Wald Manufacturing Company in Maysville.

While in the Army, she honorably served with the U.S. Army Medical Corp. as a Dental Technician.

Upon leaving the Army in November 1971, she joined the Government Printing Office Police Force.

In 1976, she moved to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Police Force, Washington, D.C. retiring in December 2007, as the Senior Training Officer.

Survivors include three brothers, Robert E. Rice Jr. (Mary) Sharon, Penn., Ronald (Norlene) Rice of Maysville, and Richard (Suk Ja) Rice of Lexington; and two sisters, Brenda Rice-Williams and Rhonda E. Rice, both of Dover.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Kaye Rice; and a brother, Charles R. Rice Sr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

