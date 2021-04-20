MR. DELANEY

April 20, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

BROOKSVILLE — James Bernard “J.B.” Delaney, 85, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1936, to the late James Bernard and Margaret (Bonfield) Delaney.

He was a well-known businessman in the community.

He is survived by his children, Carol Ann Delaney of Falmouth, Lisa Delaney of Cold Spring, and Jay (Janell) Delaney of Cynthiana; five grandchildren, Jacob Fox, Emily Fox, Kyle Rice, Abby Rice and Jessica Miracle; and one great-granddaughter, Delaney Siler. He is also survived by a sister, Betty Hobart of Cincinnati.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Marie Leurck and Sister Rose Margaret Delaney.

Funeral will be noon on Saturday April 24, 2021 at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Brooksville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. – noon on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, 20 Grand Street, Warwick, N.Y. 10990 or St. Francis Xavier Church, 202 2nd St. Falmouth, Ky. 41040.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.

A full obituary will be composed at a later date.

Trending Recipes