MR. KLOVER

April 16, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. KLOVER

MR. KLOVER

MAYSVILLE — James Peter Klover III, 42, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021.

He was born in Baton Rouge, La. on Nov. 24, 1978, the son of Karla Scott Klover of Tollesboro and James Peter Klover Jr. of Vanceburg.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his children, Phoenix Klover and Jalynn Klover; and siblings, Jeanette Hampton (Jeremy), Mary Dunigan, Jessie Scott and Jakeob Klover.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alliyah Klover.

His family will have a visitation at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon with burial to follow in the Black Oak Cemetery in Vanceburg.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes