MS. PURCELL

April 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
TOLLESBORO – Wanda Fay Purcell, 54, of Tollesboro, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Miss Purcell was a former associate manager of Walmart in Maysville and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She was born in Lexington on Oct. 30, 1966, the daughter of Ruth Kennedy Purcell of Tollesboro and the late Stacey Calvin Purcell.

Besides her mother, Wanda is survived by her sisters, Debbie Martin (Gary) of Versailles, Marilyn Vera (Martin Martinez) of Georgetown and Angel Fizer of Maysville; and her brother, Johnny Purcell of Aberdeen, Ohio; her nieces and nephews, Christina Blythe, Anthony Purcell, B.J. Hensley and Kaedyn Marlow and her great-nieces and nephews, Daisy Jarrell, Chloey Jarrell, Tommy Purcell, Callie Purcell, Londynn Hensley, Jayla Purcell and McKinley Hensley.

A public walk thru visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with funeral services to be held at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories. Pallbearers will be Gary Martin, Martin Martinez, Anthony Purcell, B.J. Hensley, Larry Jarrell and Justin Davenport with Chris Glascock serving as an Honorary Pallbearer.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

