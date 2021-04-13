MR. BLYTHE

April 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
<p>MR. BLYTHE</p>

MR. BLYTHE

MAYSVILLE – James Allen Blythe, 63, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, April 11 2021, at his home after a long battle with lung and brain cancer.

His partner, Pat Stone was at his side throughout his illness.

James worked for Judy’s Construction. He was engaged in farming. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Bethany Christian Church.

He was born in Mason County on Nov. 2, 1957, the son of Fleming Boyd Blythe and the late Beulah Mae Mitchell Blythe.

He is survived by his loving companion, Pat Stone; his dad, Fleming Blythe; sister, Sharon Kaye (Bruce) Hoffman; brother, Darrin Blythe; niece, Amy (Joe) Hoffman; his “grandkids” that thought of him as grandpa: Estin, Mariska, Deklen and Teslarai; special friends, Phyllis Mastin and Walter Soister; his dogs, Bo and Diddley; his cat, Roscoe; plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Services for James Blythe will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April, 15, 2021, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Bevard officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

James didn’t want a formal funeral, so casual wear please.

All in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

Trending Recipes