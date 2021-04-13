MR. FIDLER

April 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
<p>MR. FIDLER</p>

MR. FIDLER

FLEMINGSBURG — Dr. Robert Wilson Fidler, 94, of Flemingsburg, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Ashland on May 20, 1926, he was the son of the late Russell Louis Fidler and the late Lelia Golden East Fidler.

For 36 years, Dr. Fidler ran a family medical practice in Flemingsburg from 1955 until 1991. He was a former chief of staff as well as a former board member at the Fleming County Hospital. He was the former doctor for the athletics department for the Fleming County High School.

He was a former member of the Lions Club and the Fleming County Golf Association. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Saint Francis Episcopal Church. In his spare time he enjoyed being an avid golfer as well as being a UK fan and Cincinnati Bengal’s fan.

His winters were enjoyed in Florida and many wonderful summers were spent at Park Lake with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Robyn Jean Fidler of Flemingsburg; his seven grandchildren, Gregory Robert Tribby, Dara Tribby Bass, Robert Brewer, Allison Hall David, Carrie Megan Hall, Jase Fidler and Jordan Fidler; his 23 great-grandchildren; his nephew, Dr. Roland Burns; along with many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jean Hammond Fidler; his daughter, Cynthia Jo Fidler Hall; his son, Jeff Fidler; his brother, Louis Fidler; and his sisters, Mildred Zachem and Charlotte Burns.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Dr. Fidler will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery with military rites. His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Dr. Fidler to the Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville KY 41056) and/or the Alzheimer’s Association (6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville KY 40205).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes