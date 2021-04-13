MS. CORDE

MAYSVILLE – Miss Catherine “Sister” Corde, 68, of Maysville passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the home of her beloved sister, Rose DeJanette.

Miss Corde was born in Maysville on June 16, 1952, the daughter of the late Charles A. Corde, Sr. and Mable Thompson Corde.

She is survived by her daughter, Katrina Corde-Purdon (David) of Maysville, KY and by her son, Trent Williams of Minneapolis, MN; two sisters, Rose DeJanette (Marvin) of Ewing, KY and Janis Corde of Los Angeles, CA and her brother, Charles A. Corde, Jr. (Peggy) of Maysville, KY. She is also survived by six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, five nieces and nephews and a host of friends and three special friends, Lisa Yeary, Teryl Thomas and Thomas Christopher Rice.

A public walk thru visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The funeral service will follow the visitation and be held privately with her immediate family and officiated by Rev. Frank Burns.

A public graveside committal service will be held in the Green Acres Cemetery on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. Pallbearers will be Aaron Corde, Isaiah Rush, Bryant Corde, LaShoan Morris, Deron Johnson and Thomas Christopher Rice. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mitchell Thomas and Marvin Warner.

All in attendance will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing for all events.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

