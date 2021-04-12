MR. SWEET

April 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAY’S LICK — Kevin Sweet 54, of May’s Lick, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Maysville on Dec. 3, 1966, son of the late Charles T. and Patsy Mitchell Sweet.

Kevin was a self-employed custom fencer serving farmers in the area.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Debbie Williams Sweet; two brothers, Eddie Sweet and Steve Sweet; a step-mother, Mattie Sweet;a step-sister, Kim Mahaffey; a step-brother, Mike Mahaffey; and his faithful dog, Wyatt.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jimmy Sweet.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is assisting the family.

Condolences left at palmerfuneralhome.net

