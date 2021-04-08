MRS. KNIERIM

MAYSVILLE — Merry “Beth” Knierim, 53, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C. from complications due to Covid-19.

She was born in Maysville on Dec. 7, 1967, to Forrest W. and Evelyn (Simms) Wheeler.

She had a passion for wanting to help and give back to others. She obtained an associate degree in nursing from Maysville Community and Technical College, her B.S.N and M.S.N from Northern Kentucky University. Beth worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Doctors Care in Florence.

She is survived by her husband, Eberhard Knierim, whom she married on April 23, 2005. She is also survived by her children Natasha Simms, Colton Simms, Camber Simms and Keeghan Knierim, all of Florence, SC. She is also survived by sisters, Susan (Mike) McDowell of Maysville, Terri (Carlos) Wilson of Oologah, Okla.; and brothers, Forrest “Bill” (Mary) Wheeler of Cattlesburg and David (Goldie) Wheeler of Maysville.

She was preceded in death by sister, Patricia (Mike) Wilson of Cynthiana.

Services for Beth Knierim will be held privately with family.

She will be laid to rest in the Olivet Church Cemetery in Mason County on April 9, 2021.

