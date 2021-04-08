MR. TUCKER

AUGUSTA — Joshua Wayne Tucker, 35, of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1986, in Cynthiana to his parents, Daryl Tucker and Carol Fryman Tucker and previously worked in the construction industry.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his partner of 16 years, Jazz Hall; and his children, Braxton Tucker and Bristol Tucker. He also leaves behind two sisters, Destiny Carpenter and Jessica Tucker; his grandmother, Pam Fryman; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne and Delores Nickerson, and Wayne Fryman.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta.

Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery.

A walk-through visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., also on Sunday at the funeral home.

All those planning to attend these services are asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Memorials, if desired, may be offered to help offset final expenses in care of Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 145, Augusta, Kentucky 41002.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.