MR. KILGORE

TOLLESBORO — Mr. Charles Dee Kilgore, age 77, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday evening, April 2, 2021, at VA Medical Center in Lexington, after an extended illness.

He was born Aug. 1, 1943, in Adams County, Ohio, a son of the late Julius Kilgore Sr. and Pearl Drake Kilgore.

Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army and was an ordained deacon at Liberty Grove Christian Holiness Church. He enjoyed woodworking, and spending time with his family.

Charles is survived by two daughters, Dawn (Jay) Cushard of Tollesboro, and Tammy Kilgore of Vanceburg; two granddaughters, Shanda (Zach) Roberson and Jaycee Cushard, all of Tollesboro; one great-granddaughter, Maleeah Roberson of Tollesboro; one brother, Gerald (Jan Deline) Kilgore of Florida. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Duzan Kilgore; his grandmother who raised him, Teressie Dixon; one brother, Julius Kilgore Jr.; and one sister, Maxine Kimbler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Tollesboro, with Brother David Hickerson and Brother Jerry Blevins officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mount Tabor Cemetery in Lewis County, with full military honors presented by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post No. 5438.

Friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, and after 9 a.m. on Thursday at Tollesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 11918 Kentucky 57, Tollesboro, Ky. 41189.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.