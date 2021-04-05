MR. HILTERBRAND

FLEMINGSBURG — Tracy Lynn Steele Hilterbrand, 50, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at UK Medical Center.

Born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on June 28, 1970, she was the daughter of Theresa “Terry” Turley (Fred) Garrett and the late Ronald D. Steele.

Tracy had worked at Jockey, Toyo Seat, and for the Fleming County Board of Education as a bus monitor. She was currently vice president of Hilman Industries. She was a proud member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and was a member of the Flemingsburg Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley Hilterbrand; her children, Jacob Gilbert of Hillsboro, Brittany Gilbert (Larry Thompson) of Wallingford, Andrew Hilterbrand and Allyson Hilterbrand, both of Fleming County; and her three grandchildren, Lane Anthony Kirker, Aubrey Nichole Kirker, Larry “Huck” Thompson, and Caden Thompson. She is also survived by her siblings, Ronnie Steele Jr. of St. Mary’s, W.Va., and Mike (Mindy) Steele of Wallingford.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Tracy will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Ronnie Steele Jr., Mike Steele, Randy Turley, Phillip Bolin, Larry Thompson, and Jerry Dixon.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.

