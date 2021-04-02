MR. COTTERILL

MAYSVILLE — Charles T. Cotterill Jr., 66, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Charles retired as a probation and parole officer for the State of Kentucky and after his retirement he was serving as the Mayor of Maysville and was the owner and operator of Cotterill’s Antiques and Auctioneer.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church and the Ringgold Lodge IOOF No. 27. Charles was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and the University of Kentucky.

He was born in Maysville, on Aug. 21, 1954, the son of the late Charles T. Cotterill Sr. and Martha McCarthy Cotterill.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Barker Cotterill; his daughters, Katherine Cotterill of Maysville and Deena Davis (Daniel) of Nashville, Tenn; three grandchildren, Grace Taufua of Maysville, Robert Davis and John Davis, both of Nashville; his sister, Mary Cotterill of Maysville; and his mother-in-law, Nadine Barker.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Cotterill and Frances Cotterill; and his father-in-law, Ernest Barker.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at the St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, with Rev. Andrew Young as celebrant.

A public walk thru visitation will be held at the St. Patrick Church on Monday, April 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Burial will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Zach Martin, Ray Young, Leo McKay, Owen McNeill, Jared Muse and Andrew Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Mitchell, William “Bill” Boggs, Dale Helphenstine, Fred Toncray, Marty Collins, Kevin McRoberts, Michael Martin and Jimmy Berry.

All in attendance will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing for both events.

Memorial may be made to Camp Discovery, in care of Maysville Initiatives, 33 West Second Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056 or to the St. Patrick School, 318 Limestone Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056 or to Fr. Ivan’s Ministry, in care of St. Patrick Church, 110 East Third Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com