MRS. ROUTT

March 31, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. ROUTT

MRS. ROUTT

GERMANTOWN — Lena Mae Saunders Routt, 90, passed away Friday, March 27, 2021.

She was born on July 16, 1930, to the late Earl Lee and Lela Dotson Saunders.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Dewey Routt.

She is survived by her children, Linda Melton, James Dewey Routt, Katherine Routt and Vickie Frazier; 28 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Buff Saunders; and two sisters, Dory Poe and Evelyn Howard.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death two daughters, Brenda Sue Steinker and Carol Ann James; one brother, Damaree Saunders; and two sisters, Polly Gallagher and Divey Crawford.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Saturday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to PalmerFh.com.

Trending Recipes