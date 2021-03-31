MAYSVILLE — Chase Brendan Fritz died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Lexington.
Chase was born in Maysville and grew up in Nicholasville. He played football at East Jessamine High School and went on to play football at Western Kentucky University and was a member of the 2002 National Championship team led by Coach Jack Harbaugh.
Chase was such a happy person and loved life. He had the biggest heart and was always ready to help anyone if they needed it. He was truly still a kid at heart—especially when it came to a bonfire and fireworks—nothing made him happier than a big fire and fireworks. His favorite holiday was the Fourth of July.
Chase was a member of Pax Christi Catholic Church in Lexington.
He is survived by his parents, Mark and Donna Fritz; his brother, Kyle; his maternal grandmother, Rosemary Leo; his uncles, Leonard (Julie) Leo and David (Lana) Fritz along with several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Sebastian Leo and his paternal grandparents, Roy and Clarine Fritz.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. Patrick Church, Maysville with Rev. Phil DeVous as the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Monday at the church.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to one of the following are requested, St. Patrick’s Church, 110 E. Third St., Maysville, KY 41056, St. Rose of Lima Church, C/O Rev. Phil DeVous, 211 Mt. Carmel Ave Flemingsburg, KY 41041 or Pax Christi Catholic Church, 4001 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY 40515.
Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.
