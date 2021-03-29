MR. MILLER

FLEMINGSBURG — Donald Lee Miller, 75, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Lexington VA Medical Center.
Born in Fleming County on Jan. 26, 1946, he was the son of the late Roger Miller and the late Hazel Marshall Miller.
Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam, and he was a member of the American Legion Post No. 5 in Flemingsburg. He worked in Auto Body Restoration.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy J. Helterbrand Miller; his beloved cat, Roper; his three daughters, Donna Miller of Flemingsburg, Dana (husband Keith) McBride of West Chester, Ohio, and Denise (husband James) Tomlinson of Union, Ohio; his eight grandchildren, Chauci Nicole, Kenneth Lee, Maripeg Francine, Victoria Jocelyn, Graycen Elizabeth, Freida Shelby, Sara Danielle, and Izabella Caroline; and his 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Miller, Dewey (Jean) Miller, Gary (Ginger) Miller, Jackie (Debbie) Miller, Beverly Sue (Bill) Hile and Carolyn Janice (Duke) Smith.
Funeral service will be noon, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Shawn Meade officiating.
Military rites will be performed by the W.N. Fant American Legion Post No. 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834.
Donald will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.
Pallbearers include Keith McBride, James Tomlinson, Kenneth Lee Unger, Rusty Gulley, Edward Rice, Donnie Rice, Tim Beckett, and Richard Gulley.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the noon service on Thursday, at the funeral home.
In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance of all services.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Donald to the Lexington VA Medical Center, 1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, Ky. 40502, or visit www.lexington.va.gov/giving/index.asp and click on the E-Donate link.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com