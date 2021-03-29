MR. BUCKLEY

LOUISVILLE — Robert I. Buckley Jr., 88, of Louisville passed from this life on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Norton Hospital.

Born in Maysville, Robert retired from the United States Navy after 21 years of service and from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Yoko Buckley; his parents, Georgia and Robert I Buckley Sr.; and by his sisters, Ruth Smith and Laura Gallenstein

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 27 years, Jeannine Gray Buckley; sons, Robert Buckley III (Mimi) and Michael Buckley (Cindy); stepsons, Robert Thurman (Betty) and Nick Thurman (Kelli); his brother, John Buckley; and his grandchildren, Abbey, Ryan, Hannah (Adam), Sarah (Tyler), and Jan.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with his Funeral Service beginning at 1 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

There will be another Celebration of Life when restrictions are lifted.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dare to Care.

Online condolences may be made to Ratterman.com

