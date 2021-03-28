MR. BURNS

MAY’S LICK — Ronnie J. Burns, 70, of Sardis passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Ronnie was born in Mason County on July 29, 1950, son of the late Lee and June Cracraft Burns.

He was a bus driver and employee for Mason County School System for 38 years and a member of Sardis United Methodist Church. Ronnie was a 43 year member of Sardis Volunteer Fire Department and was an avid UK basketball fan, loved to hunt, fish and camp with his cousin Billy Fowler.

His passion for Facebook was second to none and he had great respect for his co-workers and students at Mason County Schools and loved to watch his granddaughter Laci play with the Lady Royals Basketball team.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Susie Phillips Burns; a son, Jamie Burns; three grandchildren, Paris Burns, Kyle Burns and Laci Ann Burns; two step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Ashley Burns; and three sisters, Nancy Gifford, Rhonda Six and Nellie Adamson.

Memorial services for Ronnie will be held later.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.

