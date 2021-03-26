MR. LOWE

March 26, 2021

MAYSVILLE — Robert “Bob” Edward Lee Lowe was born on Dec. 7, 1948, and gained his wings on March 23, 2021.

He was the son of Hayse Lowe Sr. and Virginia Lowe, of Peebles, Ohio.

He was proceeded in death by his son, Willard Lowe; parents and several siblings, David, Paul, Irvine, Hayse Jr., Joseph and Nancy.

He leaves behind his children, Greg Snodgrass (Melody), Charlie Lowe, Christina Mayes (Jon), Brittany Ritchie (Rocky) and Jefferson Mayes (Destiny); several brothers and sisters; several nieces, nephews, tons of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was one of a kind, and will be greatly missed.

The world is a darker place without you in it, but the sky is brighter with you up there. It’s not goodbye, just see you later.

A celebration of life will be privately held, with his children and grandchildren. And an additional one in Lowe’s Holler, at his child hood home on Saturday at noon.

