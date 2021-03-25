MR. BECKETT

MAY’S LICK — Joseph Byar “Joe” Beckett, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Lawrenceburg, Ind., surrounded by his wife and children.
Joe was born in Minerva on March 10, 1934, youngest son of the late Elmer Noble and Nellie Byar Worthington Beckett.
Joe began a lengthy career in farming and agricultural equipment sales as a young man in Minerva, where he farmed and became an employee of Stapleton Tractor Sales in Fernleaf. As opportunity arose Joe and wife Thelma moved to Cynthiana where they raised their children and operated a dairy and tobacco farm.
After retiring from full-time farming in Cynthiana Joe turned his passion for farm equipment into a successful 22-year career with Parrott Implement Co.in Richwood, Ohio. After retiring from Ohio to Naples, Fla., Joe soon found himself mowing grass at Pelican Bay Golf Course and enjoyed his final working days overseeing the course’s equipment maintenance. Returning home to Mason County in 2010 Joe enjoyed his time being closer to family and friends. Baptized at Minerva United Methodist Church, Joe and family always made finding and becoming a part of a Church an integral part of life.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Elmer N. Beckett Jr. and two sisters, Sally Moran and Mildred “Tony” Reed.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Thelma Arthur Beckett; his children, Scott (Kathy) Beckett of Marysville, Ohio and Melody (Mike) Mueller of Lawrenceburg, Ind., including Jerry (Kay) Arthur, of Fernleaf, his grandchildren, Joe (Jennifer) Beckett, Jeremiah (Melissa) Beckett, Jason Beckett, Will (Alyse) McDonough and Anna (Allen Gaither) McDonough; six great-grandchildren; a sister; Martha Moford; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hillcrest Garden of Memories (9617 Mason Lewis Road, Maysville, KY 41056) with Rev. April Gray officiating.
Interment will follow.
The Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.
