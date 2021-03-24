March 17, 2021
AUGUSTA — Billy Allen Cooper, 74, of Brooksville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 49 years, Judy (nee McCraw) Cooper.
Billy was born in Bracken County on Sept. 24, 1946, to his parents, the late Virgil and Margaret (nee Donaldson) Cooper.
He was previously a life insurance agent for the Monumental Life Insurance Company and was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Brooksville United Methodist Church and was also one of the last board members to serve on the Selective Service Board of Bracken County. Additionally, he served as a bailiff of Bracken County Courts.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers, Richard Cooper and Terry Cooper; and his sister, Brenda Crackel (Mike). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Robert Naegele and Tonya Berry (Billy); his great-grandson, Brady Berry; and his daughter-in-law, Jeanne Cooper. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and a lot of special friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Bradley Cooper, who died in 2018; his brother, Dwight Cooper; and his sisters, Carol Cooper and Ronnie Sidebottom.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta with Pastor Elby Harrison presiding.
Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery in Bracken County.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Anyone attending the visitation or funeral will be asked to maintain COVID-19 safe practices.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Concord Cemetery, c/o Mike Clark, P.O. Box 43, Brooksville, Kentucky 41004 or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky, 41056.
Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.