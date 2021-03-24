MAYSVILLE — Isaac Dudley Jones, 91, of Maysville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Mr. Jones was born in Maysville on Oct. 5, 1929, son of the late Isaac D. Jones Sr. and Dora Walker Jones.

He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran serving in both Korea and Vietnam and retired also from General Motors and Federal Mogel. Isaac was active in many local organizations including VFW Post No. 2734, American Legion Post No. 367, Moose Lodge No. 1124, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Dekalb Lodge No. 12 IOOF, W.C. Thomas Lodge No. 1112 F&AM, Atlanta, Ga., RSVP volunteer, Washington Lions Club and a member of Second Baptist Church in May’s Lick.

Survivors include his wife, Valerie Bennett-Jones; three daughters, Taranda F. (Ronald Rossin) Shemwell of Ft. White, Fla., Miosha R. (Eric) Askin of Atlanta, Ga., and Tonya (Kevin) Johnson-Gray of Bakersfield, Calif.; two sisters, Norma Jean McCoy of Indianapolis, Ind., and Delores L. Cole of Brandon, Fla., and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his son, Andre D. Jones; and two brothers, Allen L. Jones and George Jones.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the May’s Lick Baptist Church with the Rev. L. Rodney Bennett officiating.

Interment will follow in the May’s Lick Cemetery with full military honors provided by Simon Kenton VFW Post No. 2734 and the Ripley American Legion Post No. 367.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday at the church.

Services will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/PalmerFuneral beginning at 3 p.m.In accordance with state mandate, those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

Online condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net.