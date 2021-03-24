MRS. JETT

March 24, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MOUNT OLIVET — Crystal Dawn Earlywine-Jett, age 35, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence.

She was born in Gainesville, Fla. on Oct. 11, 1985, to Cynthia Louise Earlywine and the late Donald Ray Earlywine.

Besides her mother she is survived by her husband, Brian Jett; three sons, Dylan Moore, Christopher Jett and Zachary Jett; and one brother, Nathan (Kirstyn) Earlywine.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 26 from 6–8 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home.

View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes