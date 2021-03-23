MS. KLEMANN

MAYSVILLE — Mary Elizabeth Klemann, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center.

Libby was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Maysville to Louise Perraut Finn and the late Glenn Finn.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Alice (John) Burrows and Margaret (Dennis) Wallingford; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Erik Klemann.

Services for Mary Elizabeth Klemann will be private and at the convenience of her family.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

