MR. APPELMAN

AUGUSTA — Charles Robert “Bob” Appelman, 82, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1939, to the late Charles H. and Mary Rita (Holleran) Appelman.

He was a member of St. Augustine Church and was a lector at church over 50 years, member of Knights of Columbus, Farm Bureau Director, Farm Bureau Discussion Club member, life member of N.R.A., Bracken County Cattlemen’s Assoc., and Bracken County Ag Council.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Johannemann Appelman whom he married April 23, 1960. He is also survived by his children, David Robert (Mollie) Appelman, Donald Thomas (Susy) Appelman, Joanne Marie (Darrell) Howard, Dale Joseph (Jennifer) Appelman, and Daniel Edward (Tina) Appelman; 10 grandchildren, Andrew, Amy, Lana, Meagan, Luke, Alicia, Sarah, Grace, Samuel, and Dalton; five great grandchildren, Andi, Clint, Kenason, Kate, and Drew; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Swanger and Ann Linville.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Levi; and a brother, Ted Appelman.

Services will be held privately for the family.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 25 noon-6 p.m. at Maryview Farms maintenance shop, 2666 Dutch Ridge Augusta, Ky.

Memorials may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame Uganda Mission. 1601 Dixie Highway Covington, Ky. 41011 or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com