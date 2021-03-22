MRS. MARINARO

MAYSVILLE -– Connie Tolle Marinaro, 64, of Maysville, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Connie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was born in Maysville, on Feb.y 16, 1957, the daughter of the late Richard “Pete” and Imogene Davenport Tolle.

She is survived by her husband, Kent Marinaro; her daughter, Courtney Marinaro Bragg and husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Sophie Bragg and Owen Bragg; and her aunt, Helen Smith, all of Maysville. Connie is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and her longtime friends, Sharon and Jerry Ormes.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Clarke Marinaro; her mother- and father-in-law, Mary Marinaro and Nick Marinaro; her brother-in-law, Tim Marinaro; and by several aunts and uncles.

A public walk-through visitation will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to be held at the church at 1 p.m., with Rev. James Fant officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Bragg, Rodney Smith, Roger Smith, Jerry Mingee, Scotty Estep.

Face mask and social distancing will be observed by all for all events.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

