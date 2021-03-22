MR. JACKSON

ELIZAVILLE — Michael Edward Jackson, 53, of Carlisle, passed away Friday evening, March 19, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Cowan.

He was born Jan. 31, 1968, in Flemingsburg, to Teresa Ellington Jackson and the late Floyd Edward Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Edward Jackson; his grandparents, Lloyd and Pauline Curtis Jackson and Edward Hanson and Elizabeth Smoot Ellington; and an aunt, Mary Lou Jackson.

Michael graduated from Mason County High School. He worked for many years as a self-employed mechanic. Mike enjoyed working on cars and spending time with family and friends and helping others. He was generous and kind to everyone and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Michael is survived by his mother, Teresa Ellington Jackson; his brother, Gregory L. Jackson; an aunt, Luann Ellington Kelly of Carlisle; two uncles, Ed (Elaine) Ellington of London, Ky., and David (Diana) Jackson of Carlisle; and also several cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in the chapel of the Price Brothers Funeral Home in Elizaville with Rev. Steve Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elizaville Cemetery.

Visitation at the Price Brothers Funeral Home in Elizaville will be after 11 a.m., Tuesday until the time of service.

The Price Brothers Funeral Home in Elizaville is caring for all arrangements.

